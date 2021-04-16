Global Sports Medicine Market Thriving Worldwide||Covid-19 Impact Analysis By Medtronic, Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrosurface (a subsidiary of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.)

An excellent Sports Medicine market report encompasses the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. It highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. The use of such established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outshining. The large scale Sports Medicine report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Sports medicine market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 8,453.18 million by 2027. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and growing influx of new products and treatment modalities are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major companies which are dealing in the global sports medicine market are Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Breg, Inc., Medtronic, Bird & Cronin, Arthrex, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrosurface (a subsidiary of Anika Therapeutics, Inc.), Össur Corporate, Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Surgalign, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., DJO, LLC (a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation) among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Sports Medicine Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for sports medicine in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Arthrex, Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 35% in the global. For instance, In February, Arthrex, Inc. announced that they have received the “Innovention Award” for the creation and development of the Surgical Outcome System (SOS). This is an Innovation Award that recognizes a Southwest Florida company that has invented, improved, or demonstrated an innovative and creative technology solution. This development helps the company to enhance its credibility in the market.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions that Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in North America sports medicine market and the market leaders targeting the U.S. to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The sports medicine market is becoming more competitive every year with companies such as Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. as they are the market leaders for sports medicine. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the sports medicine market.

Global Sports Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Global sports medicine market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on products, application, procedure and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the sports medicine market is segmented into body reconstruction products and body support and recovery products. In 2020, body reconstruction products segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing cases of sports injuries as sports athletes need to take care of their body parts during sport activities and maintains it for long run.

On the basis of application, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, hand and wrist, back and spine injuries and other injuries. In 2020, knee segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee fractures and ligament tears leading to growing knee applications in global sports medicine market worldwide.

On the basis of procedure, the sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopy procedures, hip arthroscopy procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopy procedures, hand and wrist arthroscopy procedures and others. In 2020, knee arthroscopy procedures segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing knee disorders which helps boost the demand of knee arthroscopic procedures to treat knee injury in sports medicine worldwide.

On the basis of end user, the sports medicine market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the sports medicine market due to increasing usage of sports medicine in surgical implants such as knee, shoulder, wrist and elbow to treat any kind of sports injury.

Insights of sports medicine Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2027 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of sports medicine across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Major Insights of the Report

To describe and forecast the Sports Medicine market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Sports Medicine Market The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Sports Medicine Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Sports Medicine market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

