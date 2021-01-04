Global Sports Medicine Market | Strategic Industry Evolutionary Analysis Focus on Leading Key Players and Revenue Growth Analysis by Forecast To 2025
Global sports medicine market will reach $14.42 billion by 2030, growing by 6.6% annually over 2020-2030 driven by rising incidents of sports injuries, consistent innovation of new products and treatment modalities, and growing healthcare expenditure.
Published via, “Supply demand Market Research” The Global Sports Medicine Market Report covers product types, production with their market size, regionally Analysis and Revenue growth. In-depth competitive landscape for each player and market share is given in the report along with geographic analysis for the Global Sports Medicine Market. This Report is witnessing a dynamic growth mostly in all the geographies mention in this report.
This report is analysed in Different aspects:
- Define, analyse, and forecasts of Global Sports Medicine Market
- Identify and measure the Global Sports Medicine Market by product type, geography, technology and top key companies
- To identify major players in the Global Sports Medicine Market
- Identify major drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing Global Sports Medicine Market
- Recent developments, new product launches & research, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, partnership/collaboration in the Global Sports Medicine Market
- Strategically profile key players of the Global Sports Medicine Market and comprehensively analyse their market share
Highlighted with 91 tables and 88 figures, this 182-page report Global Sports Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product (Repair, Recovery, Monitoring, Accessories), Application (Knee, Shoulder, Hip), End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global sports medicine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global sports medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Body Reconstruction and Repair Devices
Fracture and Ligament Repair Devices
Implants
Arthroscopy Devices
Repair Devices
Orthobiologics
Prosthetics
Body Support and Recovery Devices
Braces and Supports
Physiotherapy
Compression Clothing
Topical Pain Relief
Other Body Support and Recovery Devices
Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices
Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Respiratory Monitoring Devices
Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices
Musculoskeletal Monitoring Devices
Other Monitoring/Evaluation Devices
Accessories
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Knee Injury
Orthobiologic Devices
Suture Anchors
Meniscal Repair
Arthroscopy Devices
Fixation Devices
Ligament Reconstruction Systems
Other Knee Injury Devices
Shoulder Injury
Suture Anchors and Management System
Arthroscopy Devices
Orthobiologic & Biologic Implant
Other Shoulder Injury Products
Hip Injury
Suture Anchor and Management Systems
Arthroscopy Devices
Other Hip Injury Products
Foot and Ankle Injury
Implants and Screws
Fixation Systems
Orthobiologic Devices
Elbow and Wrist Injury
Implants and Screws
Orthobiologic Devices
Other Injuries
Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Physiotherapy Centers and Clinics
Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global sports medicine market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
Arthrex Inc.
Bioventus LLC
Breg, Inc.
Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc.
ConMed Corporation
DJO, LLC
Johnson & Johnson
Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.
Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
RTI Surgical, INC.
Smith & Nephew plc
Stryker Corporation
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
The Global Sports Medicine Market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy
