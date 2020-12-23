Global Sports Medicine Market Size, Share, Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Sports Medicine Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. This report emphasizes on the detailed understanding of the some decisive factors such as size, share, sales, forecast trends, supply, production, demands, industry and CAGR in order to provide a comprehensive outlook of the global market. The conventional data in the global market report is presented in a graphical form while highlighting the proposed statistics. It also comprises of vendors, suppliers and key players in the global market. The unique data presented in the report are evaluated with an instinctive and scientific way in order to get a better understanding of the global market.

Sports Medicine Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 37.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of sports injuries.

U.S. Sports Medicine Market By Product Type, By End-User, By Country (U.S.) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors: Global Sports Medicine Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the sports medicine market are Arthrex, Inc. (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), CONMED Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson Services (US), Bird & Cronin (USA), Zimmer Biomet (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ossur (Europe), Breg, Inc. (US), Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. (US), DJO Global, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Ceterix Orthopaedics (USA), KFx Medical LLC. (US), MedShape, Inc. (USA), NuVasive, Inc. (US), Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (US)

Sports Medicine Market By Product Type (Orthobiologics (Bone Graft Substitutes, Viscosupplementation, BMC, PRP), Surgical Devices (Plates and Screws), Arthroscopy Devices, Orthopedic Braces and Supports), Body Area (Knee, Hip, Shoulder & Elbow, Foot & Ankle, Wrist & Hand), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Foot and Ankle Injuries, Elbow and Wrist Injuries, Back and Spine Injuries, Hip and Groin Injuries), End Users (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of arthroscopic surgeries, this act as driver to the market.

Continuous influx of new products and treatment modalities, this act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints

Unfavorable reimbursement strategies, this significant act as market restraints.

Inappropriate administration and guidelines pertaining to sports medicine, this significant act as market restraints.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Colfax Corporation announced that they acquire DJO Global Inc. to create a new growth platform in the high-margin orthopedic solutions market.

In February 2017, Smith & Nephew PLC announced an agreement with Leaf Healthcare, a California-based developer of a unique wireless patient monitoring system for injury prevention. This agreement enables the use of this technology by a nationwide customer base.

Segmentation: Global Sports Medicine Market

By Product Type

Orthobiologics Bone Graft Substitutes Viscosupplementation BMC PRP

Surgical Devices Plates and Screws

Arthroscopy Devices

Orthopedic Braces and Supports

By Body Area

Knee

Hip

Shoulder & Elbow

Foot & Ankle

Wrist & Hand

By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

By End User

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region:

United States

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the market. It provides the market forecast to 2024, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

