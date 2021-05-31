Global Sports Medicine Market Report 2021, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Sports Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global sports medicine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Sports medicine refers to a branch of medicine that deals with preventing, diagnosing, and treating injuries caused due to strenuous activities. It is primarily adopted for with various sports or exercise-related injuries, such as sprains, fractures, heavy exercise-based asthma, heat illness, cartilage and disc injuries, etc. Sports medicine includes multiple treatments, such as osteopathic manipulation, rehabilitation and injections, and various products, including body reconstruction products, recovery products, body support, and accessories. These treatments help in providing comprehensive medical care to improve athletic performance and ensure faster recovery from injuries.
Market Trends:
The growing consumer participation in sports and athletics is primarily driving the market for sports medicine. Additionally, increasing consumer health concerns and rising awareness about physical fitness among the masses has led to an escalating participation in sports as a crucial part of the daily routine, thereby propelling the demand for various sports medicine products. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, such as the development of Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation (PRICE) therapy as the immediate treatment of sports injuries, are also creating a positive outlook for the global market.
Global Sports Medicine Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Arthrex
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Medtronic PLC
- Wright Medical Group
- Bioventus LLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Mueller Sports Medicine
- RTI Surgical Holdings
- Breg
- Conmed Corporation
- Performance Health International Limited
- Bauerfeind AG
- KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. kg, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, etc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.
Market Breakup by Product:
-
- Body Reconstruction
- Fracture & Ligament Repair Products
- Arthroscopy Devices
- Implants
- Orthobiologics
- Prosthetics
- Body Support and Recovery
- Braces & Supports
- Physiotherapy
- Thermal Therapy
- Ultrasound Therapy
- Laser Therapy
- Electrostimulation Therapy
- Body Monitoring and Evaluation
- Cardiac Monitoring
- Respiratory Monitoring
- Hemodynamic Monitoring
- Musculoskeletal Monitoring
- Compression Clothing
- Accessories
- Bandages
- Disinfectants
- Tapes
- Others
- Body Reconstruction
Market Breakup by Application:
-
- Knee Injuries
- Shoulder Injuries
- Foot & Ankle Injuries
- Hip & Groin Injuries
- Elbow & Wrist Injuries
- Back & Spine Injuries
- Others
Market Breakup by End-User:
-
- Hospitals
- Orthopedic Specialty Clinics
- Fitness and Training Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
