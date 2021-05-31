Global Sports Medicine Market Report 2021, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Sports Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global sports medicine market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Sports medicine refers to a branch of medicine that deals with preventing, diagnosing, and treating injuries caused due to strenuous activities. It is primarily adopted for with various sports or exercise-related injuries, such as sprains, fractures, heavy exercise-based asthma, heat illness, cartilage and disc injuries, etc. Sports medicine includes multiple treatments, such as osteopathic manipulation, rehabilitation and injections, and various products, including body reconstruction products, recovery products, body support, and accessories. These treatments help in providing comprehensive medical care to improve athletic performance and ensure faster recovery from injuries.

Market Trends:

The growing consumer participation in sports and athletics is primarily driving the market for sports medicine. Additionally, increasing consumer health concerns and rising awareness about physical fitness among the masses has led to an escalating participation in sports as a crucial part of the daily routine, thereby propelling the demand for various sports medicine products. Besides this, numerous technological advancements, such as the development of Protection, Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation (PRICE) therapy as the immediate treatment of sports injuries, are also creating a positive outlook for the global market.

Arthrex

Smith & Nephew PLC

Medtronic PLC

Wright Medical Group

Bioventus LLC

Stryker Corporation

Mueller Sports Medicine

RTI Surgical Holdings

Breg

Conmed Corporation

Performance Health International Limited

Bauerfeind AG

KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. kg, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, etc.

Market Breakup by Product:

Body Reconstruction Fracture & Ligament Repair Products Arthroscopy Devices Implants Orthobiologics Prosthetics Body Support and Recovery Braces & Supports Physiotherapy Thermal Therapy Ultrasound Therapy Laser Therapy Electrostimulation Therapy Body Monitoring and Evaluation Cardiac Monitoring Respiratory Monitoring Hemodynamic Monitoring Musculoskeletal Monitoring Compression Clothing Accessories Bandages Disinfectants Tapes Others



Market Breakup by Application:

Knee Injuries Shoulder Injuries Foot & Ankle Injuries Hip & Groin Injuries Elbow & Wrist Injuries Back & Spine Injuries Others



Market Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals Orthopedic Specialty Clinics Fitness and Training Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

