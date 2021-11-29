Global Sports Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global sports market reached a value of nearly $388.3 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2015. The market declined from $458.8 billion in 2019 to $388.3 billion in 2020 at a rate of -15.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The sports market is expected to reach $599.9 billion by 2025, and $826.0 billion by 2030.

The sports market consists of sales of sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer spectator sports and participatory sports. Spectator sports include teams or clubs and independent athletes that present sporting events before a paying audience. The racing team owners of racing participants that enter the participants into racing events or other spectator sports events and the sports trainers who provide specialized services to support participants in sports events or competitions are part of this industry.

The sports market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the sports market are Maruhan, Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Manchester United Football Club, Futbol Club Barcelona

The sports market is segmented by type, by revenue source and by geography.

By Type –

The sports market is segmented by type into

a) Spectator Sports

b) Participatory Sports

By Revenue Source –

The sports market is segmented by revenue source into

a) Tickets

b) Media Rights

c) Sponsorship

d) Merchandising

The sports market report describes and explains the global sports market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The sports report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global sports market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global sports market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

