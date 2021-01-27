Global Spirometer Market: In-Depth Market Research and Trends Analysis till 2030

The global spirometer market accounted for US$ 864.2 Million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1870.2 Million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%.

The report “Global Spirometer Market, By Type (Hand Held and Table Top), By Mechanism (Volume Measurement, Flow Sensor, and Peak Flow Meter), By Application (COPD and Asthma), By End User (Hospital, Clinical Laboratory, Homecare, and Industrial Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In May 2017, ndd Medical Technologies, Inc. will launch best-in-class spirometer and portable all-in-one DLCO devices, this diagnostic solutions ensure in providing accurate diagnose patients at early stage, the company will demonstrate a variety of diagnostic solutions such as EasyOne Air, a portable, diffusion capacity (DLCO) assessment, a PC-based and portable spirometer and EasyOne Pro, spirometer and full lung volume measurement.

In November 2018, Schiller AG launched CARDIOVIT CS-200 ErgoSpiro System device.

In August 2020, Queset Medical, Inc., a leading distributor of supplies for testing devices, announced the launch of its PFT Anti-Viral Filters range that complies for the guidance for spirometer testing during the novel coronavirus.

Analyst View:

Rising Incidence of respiratory diseases

Respiratory diseases are among the leading causes of death in the world. According to WHO, there were 417,918 deaths due to asthma at the global level and 251 million cases of Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) globally in 2016. Most of the deaths are to to delay in the detection and diagnosis. Therefore, spirometry is a key technology for early detection and diagnosis that can provide understanding of the severity of the infection and avoids misdiagnosis. Thus, with the increasing incidence of such respiratory diseases, the spirometers market can be expected to witness growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Spirometer Market”, By Type (Hand Held and Table Top), By Mechanism (Volume Measurement, Flow Sensor, and Peak Flow Meter), By Application (COPD and Asthma), By End User (Hospital, Clinical Laboratory, Homecare, and Industrial Setting), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

By application, COPD segment dominates the market due to the high and growing prevalence of COPD globally and the easy diagnosis of COPD offered by spirometry.

By region, North America dominates the global spirometer market due to the increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases and the rising adoption of technologically advanced devices in the region. The second region to expect the growth is the Asia Pacific due to the improving primary care initiatives for early diagnosis. Management of chronic lung diseases such as asthma and COPD are expected to drive the market for spirometers in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global spirometer market includes chiller, Smiths Medical, Vyaire Medical, Inc., SDI Diagnostics, Nihon Kohden Corporation, nSpire Health Inc., Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd., Sibelmed, Labtech Ltd., Vitalograph.

