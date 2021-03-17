Global Spirometer Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Application And Forecast By 2027

DBMR has added another report with information Tables for authentic and conjecture years addressed with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with the straightforward nitty gritty investigation. This likewise Report has additionally been aggregated to give different market viewpoints like size, share, patterns, elements, development, deals, and industry investigation. The serious examination occurred in this report incorporating key profiling of key market players, their center abilities, their solid and flimsy parts, and the serious scene of the market which upholds organizations to represent their individual systems.

North America psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,846.68 million by 2027. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

Psychedelic drugs market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, route of administration, drugs, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2020, synthetic segment holds major share in the market as all available drugs are derived from synthetic origin.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens, and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). In 2020, dissociative segment holds largest share in the psychedelic drugs market, as Xyrem (Sodium Oxide) is the only approved drug available in the market for the treatment of narcolepsy.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder, others. In 2020, narcolepsy dominates in the psychedelic drugs market as gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) derivative is the predominantly used psychedelic drug and this drug has been approved for narcolepsy.

On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral, others. In 2020, oral drug segment dominates the psychedelic drugs market, as Xyrem is the most branded drug available in the market in oral dosage forms. In addition, patient adherence is very important in the symptomatic treatment of the disease. Oral administration of the drug is very convenient for patients compared to other forms.

In January 2020, COMPASS received the U.S Patent for COMP 360, a formulation of psilocybin. Helps the patenting company to develop a developmental condition for treating depression. This is a novel product because the patent increases their revenue.

In January 2019, Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd launched a clinical trial for phase 2 of ketamine for the treatment of depression – for patients with depression. Helping the company launch a new product in the clinical trial market.

Clinical study data sets, authorization, collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market players is enhancing the market in the psychedelic drugs market also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for psychedelic drugs.

