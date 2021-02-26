Global Spintronics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2016-2026

Spintronics technology is the emerging technology that is currently being used in hard disks and sensors. Magnetic RAM is the next-generation technology that uses spintronics technology, it uses electron spin instead of charging it. Technically, spintronics is spin-based electronics. The main idea behind it is to use the electron spin rather than its charge and to use the magnetic moment associated with it.

This technology represents an innovation that is useful for both hard drives and digital electronics. Its use provides higher data transfer speed, increased processing power, and improved memory, which will boost emerging electronics markets. In contrast to other technologies, the Spintronics market is still in its nascent phase; however, it is expected to eliminate other memory storage devices that could lead to energy-efficient chips and change the design of future memory storage devices.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global Spintronics are NVE Corporation, Plures Technologies, IBM Corporation, QuantumWise, Crocus Technology, Inc., Advanced MicroSensors Corporation, Intel Corporation and Everspin Technologies, Inc. and other prominent player.

Recent Development

February, 2020: Prysmian Group, a global leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry and the largest manufacturer of cables in the world, has selected IBM Services to help expand and manage its global technological infrastructure. The three-year agreement engagement is designed to addresses Prysmian’s need to better integrate their presence in 50 countries around the world. Managed by IBM Services, Prysmian will integrate its IT infrastructure with IBM Cloud and adopt a hybrid cloud strategy.

February, 2019: NVE Corporation today announced a new family of digital signal isolators with ultrahigh Common Mode Transient Immunity (“CMTI”).

By Type

By Metal-based devices

Giant Magneto resistance based devices

Tunnel Magneto resistance based device

Spin-transfer Torque devices

Spin-wave logic devices

By Semiconductor-based devices

Spin diodes

Spin filters

Spin Field Effect transistors (FETs)

By Application

Electric Vehicle

Industrial Motor

Data Storage

Magnetic Random Access Memory (MRAM)

Magnetic Sensing

Other Applications (Semiconductor Laser, Magnetic Tunnel Transistor)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Spintronics Market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting.

The Global Spintronics Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Spintronics Market based on type and application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Spintronics Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

