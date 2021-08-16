Global Spine Implants Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global spine implants market is expected to grow from $11.48 billion in 2020 to $12.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The spine implants market is expected to reach $14.86 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The market for spine implants consists of sales of inserts used in the spinal surgery. Spine implants are the devices used to correct the deformity in the spine, stabilize and strengthen the spine and facilitate fusion of bones in different disorders such as degenerative disc disease, kyphosis, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis and fracture. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies manufacturing spine implants by the sales of these products.

The spine implants market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the spine implants market are Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, Alphatec Holdings, Orthofix International, and RTI Surgical.

The global spine implants market is segmented –

1) By Product: Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators, Spine Biologics

2) By Procedure: Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

3) By Material: Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic

4) By End Use: Hospitals, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The spine implants market report describes and explains the global spine implants market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The spine implants report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global spine implants market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global spine implants market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

