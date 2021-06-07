Global Spine Devices Market Showcases Promising Growth during Forecast 2017 to 2022

Spine devices are being used to decompress, stabilize the spine and treat various spine disorders. Key players in the spine devices market are focusing on producing innovative devices geared towards minimally invasive approach resulting in quick recovery and low pain. Nanotechnology is expected to be a game-changer in the treatment of spinal diseases. Spinal fusion and fixation devices are also in focus for simplification of complex spinal surgery procedures.

This Report encloses comprehensive analysis on the market and are assessed through volume and value data validated on three approaches including top companies revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics.

A considerable increase in aging population, incidences of spinal cord diseases and rising number of spinal surgery across the world is driving the growth of spine devices market. These spine devices are being developed with an aim to perform complex surgeries with a less invasive approach, resulting in a speedy recovery, less blood loss, and less pain. Leading players in spine devices market are also coming up with new devices that can offer better diagnostics and treatment of various spine conditions.

Additionally, the Spine Devices Market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs.

According to a new Fact.MR report, the spine devices market is projected to reach US$ 8,348.2 million revenue by the end of 2022. The spine devices market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Implantable Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is also gaining traction and has become one of the most common biomaterials used in spinal devices. Improving quality of care and ongoing research are also driving the spine devices market.

Spinal Plates to Emerge as Highly-Preferred Spine Device

Spinal plates are being used on a large scale by surgeons to ensure fixation of the spine. Spine plates are anticipated to remain the top-selling product in spine devices market during 2017-2022. Sales of spine plates is projected to bring in nearly US$ 2,000 million revenue by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, Spinal screws is expected to emerge as the second largest product in the spinal devices market. Between 2017 and 2022, spinal screws segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 300 million.

