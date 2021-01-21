Global Spine Biologics Market 2021 By Technology, Industry Update, Region, Leading Players DePuy Synthes, Orthopaedic Seminar, Exactech, Inc., K2M, Inc., Lattice Biologics Ltd, Medtronic, NuTech Spine, Inc

Global Spine Biologics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.5 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Spine Biologics market research report has been formed with most up-to-date insight and analysis to give maximum benefits to the Orthopedic Devices industry. The Spine Biologics market report highlights the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape via SWOT analysis. An array of objectives of the marketing research has been considered to generate this best market research report. The market data presented in the report helps to recognize different market opportunities present internationally. Competitive analysis performed in this Spine Biologics report makes you aware about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the spine biologics market report include Arthrex, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics Inc., DePuy Synthes, Orthopaedic Seminar, Exactech, Inc., K2M, Inc., Lattice Biologics Ltd, Medtronic, NuTech Spine, Inc., NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Regen Lab USA LLC, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Stryker, Wright Medical Group N.V., XTANT MEDICAL, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Dr PRP USA LLC, and others.

Spine Biologics Market Development

Camber Spine announced that they have signed an agreement with Biologics Company in August 2019 which will help them to enhance their portfolio of biologics. This agreement will provide opportunity to the company so that they can enter cellular bone graft market and will provide them opportunity to provide better products to their customers & strengthen their market position.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence of spinal distortion is becoming more predominant in the aging population.

Rising healthcare expenditure in developing nations owing to growing income levels

Rising obesity cases, are leading to the increased demand for biologics in their treatments.

Awareness on the newly developed spine treatment techniques and devices amongst individuals fosters to the growth of this market.

Innovative technological advancements, with newly developed spine treatment techniques and devices.

Rising demand of minimally invasive spine surgeries.

The quick healing, minimum postoperative time and the capability to activate cellular expansion, serve as an advantage for the biologics market.

Market Restraints

Scarcity of expertise and professional knowledge is acting as a restraint for the market

Lack of patient understanding and awareness is one of the restraint for the market

Cost of surgery and the unfavorable reimbursement scenario.

Segmentation: Global Spine Biologics Market

By Product

Bone Allografts Machined bone allograft Demineralized bone matrix

Bone Graft Substitute Synthetic Bone Grafts Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet Rich Plasma

Bone Marrow Aspirate Therapy

By Surgery Type:

Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF)

Transforamenal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF)

Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF)

Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Spinal Surgery Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2026. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Spine Biologics industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Spine Biologics Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Spine Biologics Market most. The data analysis present in the Spine Biologics report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Spine Biologics business.

