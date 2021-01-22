Global Spinal Surgery Devices Market: Regional Economic Forecasts & Analysis 2020-2030 | SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Holdings, Inc. etc.

Introduction:

Spine surgery is one of the fast-growing surgical technique. It has progressed into one of the major divisions of the orthopaedic industry. Spinal surgery is usually performed as open surgery, wherein a long incision allows a surgeon to access the spinal anatomy of a body. However, owing to the recent technological advances, the number of minimally invasive procedures has increased significantly, thereby, driving growth of the spinal surgery devices market globally.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing geriatric population and rise in the incidence of spinal disorders are the major factor driving the growth of the global spinal surgery devices market worldwide. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Statistics as of 2017, the total number of people aged 65 and older exceeded 50 million. Between 2020-2030, the number of elderly is projected to increase by almost 18 million. Although much smaller in total size, the number of people aged 85 and older is anticipated to more than triple from a valued 6 million to nearly 20 million by 2060. Also, expansion in the indications for which spinal fusion surgery is performed propels the growth of the target market. For instance, originally spinal fusion was performed solely for spinal tuberculosis and scoliosis, but there are 14 situations for which spinal fusion technique is currently indicated. However, stringent regulatory approval and unfavourable reimbursement scenario and procedure of these devices are projected to hamper the global market growth.

Global Spinal Surgery Devices Market, By Device Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Spinal Decompression Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Corpectomy Discectomy Facetectomy Foraminotomy Laminotomy

Spinal Fusion Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Cervical Fusion Interbody Fusion ThoracoLumbar Fusion Other Spinal Fusions

Fracture Repair Devices Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Arthroplasty Devices Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Non-fusion Devices Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Company Profile:

Alphatec Spine, Inc. Company Overview



Device Type Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Performance

Depuy Synthes Spine Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Globus Medical, Inc.

Joimax GmbH

Medtronic PLC

NuVasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

