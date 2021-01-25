Global Spinal Implants Market will Expand Exponentially by 2028||RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Stryker, Orthofix Holdings Inc., NuVasive Inc., DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical Inc

The study conducted for ABC industry also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Spinal implants market report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

Spinal implants market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising advancements in spine surgery technologies drives the spinal implants market.

The major players covered in the spinal implants market report are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Alphatec Spine Inc., K2M Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Stryker, Orthofix Holdings Inc., NuVasive Inc., DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical Inc., Aesculap Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Centinel Spine LLC, Spineart, Reliance Medical Systems, Paradigm Spine, Premia Spine, Exactech Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Lumitex Inc., SpineFrontier Inc., Life Spine Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation among other domestic and global players.

Spinal Implants Market Scope and Market Size

Spinal implants market is segmented on the basis of procedure, configuration and material. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of procedure, spinal implants market is segmented into open surgery, minimally invasive surgery and others.

Based on configuration, the spinal implants market is segmented into spinal fusion devices, non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices, vertebral compression fracture (VCF) treatment devices, spinal bone stimulators and spine biologics. Spinal fusion devices have been further segmented into thoracolumbar devices, cervical fixation devices and interbody fusion devices. Thoracolumbar devices have been further sub segmented into anterior lumbar plates, lumbar plates, pedicle screw, rods, hooks, wires & cables and crosslinks. Cervical fixation devices have been further sub segmented into anterior cervical plates, hook fixation systems, plates & screws, clamps and wires. Interbody fusion devices have been further sub segmented into non-bone interbody fusion devices and bone interbody fusion devices. Non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices have been further segmented into dynamic stabilization devices, artificial discs, annulus repair devices and nuclear disc prostheses. Dynamic stabilization devices have been further sub segmented into interspinous process spacers, pedicle screw-based systems and facet replacement products. Artificial discs have been further sub segmented into artificial cervical discs and artificial lumbar discs. Spinal bone stimulators have been further segmented into non-invasive spine bone stimulators and invasive spine bone stimulators. Non-invasive spine bone stimulators have been further sub segmented into pulsed electromagnetic field device, capacitive coupling (CC) and combined magnetic field (CMF) devices. Spine biologics have been further segmented into spinal allografts, bone graft substitutes and cell-based matrix. Spinal allografts have been further sub segmented into machined bones allograft and demineralized bone matrix. Bone graft substitutes have been further sub segmented into bone morphogenetic proteins and synthetic bone grafts.

The spinal implants market is also segmented on the basis of material into titanium, titanium-alloy, stainless steel, plastic and others.

Spinal Implants Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the spinal implants market in developing regions is witnessing growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to advancement in spine surgery technologies, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and rising cases of spinal disorders.

Now the question is which are the regions that spinal implants market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North American developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Insights of Spinal Implants Study

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2021-2028 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Spinal Implants across Global. Key market players and their strategies have been provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the point of care test market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

