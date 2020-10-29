Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market 2020 Indepth Study Including COVID 19 Update with of Top Key Players Profile of industry

Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision makers in the industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. Market analysis and market segmentation has been conducted in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions.

Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market is been done in this intelligence report. The Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market accounted to USD 7.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market

Some of the major players operating in global spinal implants and surgical devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Hemostasis, LLC, Kuros Biosciences AG, Maquet Getinge Group, CryoLife Inc., BD, Boston Scientific, Toshiba Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Seimens, General Electric and Company, Medtronic, Stryker, NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Exactech, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., K2M Inc., Quandary Medical, Zimmer Biomet, RTI Surgical, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation and LDR Holding Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Haemostasis LLC, Kuros Bioscience, and Sanofi among others

Market Definition:

Spinal implants are used to facilitate revise distortions, combination, settle and reinforce the spine. Spinal disorders are mainly caused by degenerative conditions in the spine, tumors, injury and deformity. Most spinal implants are made of metals such as titanium, titanium-alloy or stainless steel and non-metallic compounds. It is categorized into various groups such as rods pedicles screws, hooks, plates and cages.

Competitive Analysis:

The global spinal implants and surgical devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spinal implants and surgical devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Number of Surgeries

Increase of obese and aging population

Progression in technologies

Increasing demand for non- invasive surgery procedures

Unfavorable reimbursement condition

High cost of treatment

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product:- Thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, cervical fusion devices, spine biologics, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, non-fusion devices, spine bone stimulators and spinal decompression devices.

Thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion device is sub segment:- anterior thoracic and lumbar fusion devices, posterior thoracic and lumbar fusion devices and interbody thoracic and lumbar fusion devices.

Cervical Fusion Devices is sub-segmented:- Anterior cervical fusion devices and posterior cervical fusion devices where anterior cervical fusion devices is further divided into anterior cervical plates, anterior cervical screw systems and cervical interbody fusion devices and posterior cervical fusion devices is further divided into posterior cervical plates, posterior cervical rods and posterior cervical screws.

Spine biologics is sub-segment:- Demineralized bone matrix, bone morphogenetic proteins, bone substitutes, machined bones, cell-based matrices and allografts.

Vertebral compression fracture treatment device is sub segmente:- Balloon kyphoplasty devices and vertebroplasty devices.

On the basis of technology:- Spinal fusion and fixation technologies, vertebral compression fracture treatment, motion preservation/non-fusion technologies and spinal decompression.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are:-

U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

