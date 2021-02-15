Global Sperm Bank Market Is Slated To Grow Rapidly In The Coming Years ||New England Cryogenic Center., Androcryos, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., Lifecell, Baby Quest Cryobank Pvt. Ltd
Global sperm bank market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.80% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026
Global sperm bank market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.80% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing women miscarriage and innovation in sperm storage industry.
The information of this industry analysis report covers major technological, scientific and economic developments in industrial, pharmaceutical and high technology organizations. The credible Sperm Bank report make an effort to fulfil specific and niche requirements of the industry while balancing the quantum of quality with stipulated time and trace major trends at both the domestic and global levels. The large scale Sperm Bank marketing report helps to achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results. In spite of industry sector, an expert team serves clients on a wide array of issues.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sperm bank market are London Sperm Bank, Indian Spermtech, New England Cryogenic Center., Androcryos, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., Lifecell, Baby Quest Cryobank Pvt. Ltd., European Sperm Bank, CryoChoice, LLC, Cordlife, California Cryobank, Seattle Sperm Bank, and others.
Market Drivers
- Rapid increase in male and female infertility is driving market
- Initiative taken by government to support sperm bank
- Wide acceptance of sperm bank across globe is another important factor driving the market growth
- Advancement of technology and development in sperm bank will also act as a driver for the growth of this market.
Market Restraints
- High cost of treatment hinders the growth of the market
- Traditional and negative mindset among the people towards sperm bank industry.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Axcel and Europe based private equity firm announced its acquisition of majority stake in European Sperm Bank which is leading Europe sperm bank. The strategy is to expand existing business, wide spread their market across globe and provide effective sperm bank services. Such acquisition will enable in expansion of sperm banks globally in the coming forecast period.
- In May 2017, Richard Branson founder of virgin group announced its innovative launch of world’s first dyslexic sperm bank in London. This initiative is done to support people who’re suffering from dyslexia and spread the awareness that dyslexia is not a disease but a new way of thinking. This innovative launch in sperm bank market will lead to its market growth in nearby future.
Segmentation: Global Sperm Bank Market
By Donors Type
- Known Donor
- Anonymous Donor
- ID Disclosure Donors
By Services Type
- Sperm Storage
- Semen Analysis
- Genetic Consultation
- Specimen Storage
- Donor Screening
- Other services
By Vials Type
- Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
- Intracervical Insemination (ICI)
- In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
By End Use
- Donor Insemination
- In vitro Fertilization
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Reasons to Purchase Sperm Bank Market Report:
- Current and future of Sperm Bank market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- Analysis of various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- The segment that is expected to dominate the Sperm Bank market
- Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
- Identify the latest developments, Sperm Bank market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players
