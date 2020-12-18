Global Specimen Collection Kit Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2027 | Top Companies-Laboratory Corporation of America, Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd, Hardy Diagnostics, BTNX, Formlabs

Specimen collection kit market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased prevalence of HAIs drives the ready to use disinfectant in personal use market.

The major players covered in the specimen collection kit market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Puritan Medical Products, BD.,Global Specimen Collection Kit Market Medline Industries, Inc., VIRCELL S.L., HiMedia Laboratories, Titan Biotech Ltd, MWE, MANTACC., Starplex Scientific Inc., DiaSorin Molecular LLC among other domestic and global players.

Specimen Collection Kit Market Scope and Market Size

Specimen collection kit market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user and sample types. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the specimen collection kit market is segmented into diagnostics and research

Based on end-user, the specimen collection kit market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others

The specimen collection kit market is also segmented on the basis of sample types into male and female. Male has been further segmented into urethral swab and urine. Female has been further segmented into endocervical swab, vaginal swab and urine

Specimen Collection Kit Market Country Level Analysis

Specimen collection kit market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, application, end-user and sample types as referenced above.

The countries covered in the specimen collection kit market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the specimen collection kit market due to high uptake of medical sterile swabs and specimen collection kits. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in specimen collection kits due to the rise in government funding

