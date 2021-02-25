Global Specimen Collection Kit Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027||Players-Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Puritan Medical Products, BD., Laboratory Corporation of America

Specimen collection kit market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased prevalence of HAIs drives the ready to use disinfectant in personal use market.

The major players covered in the specimen collection kit market report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Puritan Medical Products, BD.,

Laboratory Corporation of America,

Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd,

Hardy Diagnostics,

BTNX, Formlabs,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

VIRCELL S.L.,

HiMedia Laboratories,

Titan Biotech Ltd,

MWE, MANTACC.,

Starplex Scientific Inc.,

DiaSorin Molecular LLc

Specimen Collection Kit Market Scope and Market Size

Specimen collection kit market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user and sample types. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of application, the specimen collection kit market is segmented into diagnostics and research

Based on end-user, the specimen collection kit market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others

The specimen collection kit market is also segmented on the basis of sample types into male and female. Male has been further segmented into urethral swab and urine. Female has been further segmented into endocervical swab, vaginal swab and urine

Global Specimen Collection Kit Market Drivers:

Increased prevalence of HAIs drives the ready to use disinfectant in personal use market.

The rise in the detection of antibodies is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in government funding, hiking awareness regarding sanity, proliferating laboratory efficiencies, increasing measures regarding hospital acquired infections and rising prevalence erroneous results, caused by specimen mismanagement and incorrect diagnosis are the major factors among others driving the specimen collection kit market. Moreover, rising funding programs to drive development in the space will further create new opportunities for specimen collection kit market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

However, technical and clinical-related challenges are the major factors among others acting as restraints, and will further challenge the growth of specimen collection kit market in the forecast period mentioned above.