Global Specialty Trade Contractors Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global specialty trade contractors market is expected to grow from $3975.79 billion in 2020 to $4332.83 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5584.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The specialty trade contractors market consists of sales of specialty trade contractors services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that perform specific activities (e.g., pouring concrete, site preparation, plumbing, painting, and electrical work) involved in building construction or other activities that are similar for all types of construction, but that are not responsible for the entire project. The work performed may include new work, additions, alterations, maintenance, and repairs. The production work performed by establishments in this market is usually subcontracted from establishments of the general contractor type or for-sale builders, but especially in remodeling and repair construction work also may be done directly for the owner of the property. Specialty trade contractors usually perform most of their work at the construction site, although they may have shops where they perform prefabrication and other work. The sales revenues of establishments primarily engaged in preparing sites for new construction are also included in this market. The specialty trade contractors market is segmented into foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors; building equipment contractors; building finishing contractors and other specialty trade contractors.

The specialty trade contractors market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the specialty trade contractors market are Vinci SA; Acs Actividades De Construcción Y Servicios; Quanta Services Inc; Kier Group; Comfort Systems.

The global specialty trade contractors market is segmented –

1) By Type: Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors, Building Equipment Contractors, Building Finishing Contractors, Other Specialty Trade Contractors

2) By Application: Residential Building Construction, Nonresidential Building Construction, Utility System Construction, Others

3) By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

4) By Mode: Online, Offline

The specialty trade contractors market report describes and explains the global specialty trade contractors market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The specialty trade contractors report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global specialty trade contractors market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global specialty trade contractors market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

