Global Specialty Resins Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global specialty resins market is expected to grow from $6.73 billion in 2020 to $7.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth in the specialty resins market is mainly due to the increased demand for industrial packaging products. The market is expected to reach $9.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The specialty resins market consists of sales of specialty resins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture specialty resins. Specialty resins also known as commodity resins and are a type of high-performance resins designed to offer superior thermal and chemical resistance to the materials in which they are used. It also offers high tensile strength and impact resistance and used for applications such as noise control, vibration damping, shock isolation, and cushioning.

The specialty resins market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the specialty resins market are Aldex Chemical Company Limited, Radiant Color NV, Huntsman International LLC, Purolite, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Thermax Limited, International Speciality Chemicals Ltd, BASF SE, Emerald Performance Materials, Arkema, Royal DSM, Pure Resin, Kolon Industries, Suqing, and Specialty Resin Chemical.

The global specialty resins market is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Vinyl, Polyamides

2) By Function: Protection, Insulation, Others

3) By End Use Industry: Building And Construction, Automotive, Water Treatment, Marine, Electrical And Electronics, Aerospace, Others

The specialty resins market report describes and explains the global specialty resins market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The specialty resins report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global specialty resins market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global specialty resins market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

