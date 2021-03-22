Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Will Grow USD 27 Billion by 2026

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market By Type (Basic Chemicals, Polymerization & Blowing Agents, Functional Chemicals, Process Chemicals, and Bleaching Chemicals) and By Application (Packaging, Printing, Labeling, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market was estimated at USD 22 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 27 Billion by 2026. The global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% from 2019 to 2027”.

The chemicals are used while carrying out the production of specialty papers. These papers are later used as a raw material by the packaging, printing, and labeling industry. The rise in disposable income has increased the consumption of packaged food. The demand from the food industry for the packaging is estimated to create significant demand for specialty pulp and paper chemicals in the forecast period. The infrastructure built for the retail sector is generating a favorable ecosystem for the packaged foods, which is estimated to generate significant demand for the specialty pulp and paper industry in the forecasted period. The stringent regulation on the industry may shift manufacturers to bio-based material.

The market is segmented with respect to product and application. Based on the product market is segmented as basic chemicals, polymerization & blowing agents, functional chemicals, process chemicals, and bleaching chemicals. Functional chemicals and Agents are estimated to hold a major share of the market. The category is holding more than 50 % of the market share in the total market. The growing demand for coated and colored specialty paper is anticipated to create significant demand for these chemicals.

Top Market Players

The leading players of the pulp and paper market are Kemira Oyj, The Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals, Evonik Industries AG, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., SNF Floerger, and Nalco Holding Company.

In the terms of application, the market is further categorized as packaging, printing, labeling, and others. The growing food industry and infrastructure development in the retail sector are estimated to generate significant demand for packaging paper which is anticipated to create momentous demand for packaging in the forecast period.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players’ market shares and provides an overview of leading players’ market position in the Specialty pulp and paper chemicals sector. Key strategic developments in the Specialty pulp and paper chemicals market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Specialty pulp and paper chemicals market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The Specialty pulp and paper chemicals market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Specialty pulp and paper chemicals industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

According to the regional market is bifurcated as North America, Asia Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. A rise in the population and disposable income of the countries of Asia Pacific is anticipated to demand package food. It leads Asia to gain the largest market share of the specialty pulp and paper market in the forthcoming period. The rise in the infrastructure required for the retail sector, and growing online food delivery platforms are propelling the market growth of the market.

Browse the full “Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market By Type (Basic Chemicals, Polymerization & Blowing Agents, Functional Chemicals, Process Chemicals, and Bleaching Chemicals) and By Application (Packaging, Printing, Labeling, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026″ report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/specialty-pulp-and-paper-chemicals-market-by-type-1093

China is estimated to produce a larger amount of specialty pulp and paper chemicals owing to the demand for tobacco, packaging, and labels cosmetics, UV packaging ink, and alcohol. The stringent regulation on the pulp and paper industry by EPA may slow the growth of the specialty pulp and paper market in the forecast period. However, this may lead to the growth of eco-friendly recycled specialty paper demand in the region. On the other hand, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in the forecast period.

The market of specialty chemicals is fragmented in nature Presence of big European players and Chinese players creating intense rivalry in the market. The leading players of the market are focusing on mergers and acquisition strategies for global expansion and revenue addition.

This report segments the Specialty pulp and paper chemicals market as follows:

Global Specialty Pulp and paper chemicals Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Basic Chemicals

Polymerization & Blowing Agents

Functional Chemicals

Process Chemicals

Bleaching Chemicals

Global Specialty Pulp and paper chemicals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Packaging

Printing

Labeling

Others

