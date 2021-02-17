Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2021
Global Specialty Paints and Coatings Market Research
The Specialty Paints and Coatings report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type:
- Water-Based Paint
- Solvent-Based Paint
- Powder Paint
- Others
Segment by Application:
- Architectural
- Traffic
- Wood
- Industrial Equipment
- Others
By Company:
- PPG
- AkzoNobel
- Henkel
- Sherwin-Williams
- Valspar
- RPM International
- Axalta
- BASF
- Kansai Paint
- Sika
- 3M
- Asian Paints
- Nippon Paint
- HB Fuller
- Masco
- Jotun
- Hempel
- KCC Corporation
- DAW SE
- Shawcor
- Cromology
- SK KAKEN
- Carpoly
- Taiho Paint
- Berger Paints
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
