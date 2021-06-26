Global Specialty Lighting Industry Swot, Development and Key Player Analysis Report

The specialty lighting market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The driving factors for the market includes increasing number of live music events and concerts; stringent government regulations for air, water, and surface disinfection; growing penetration and adoption of surgical lighting for minor and major surgical procedures; and decreasing cost and increasing penetration of LEDs Entertainment expected to hold largest market share of specialty lighting market during forecast period. Entertainment lighting includes lamps which maintain the focus of the audience and provide proper intensity, color distribution, and direction to the performers. Entertainment lighting has various applications, including stage, studio, and others. Stage lighting leads the entertainment lighting segment, followed by studio and others, and this trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of musical events, the demand for specialty lighting for entertainment is likely to increase in the coming years. Surgical lighting expected to be largest market of medical lighting application of specialty lighting. Surgical lights are used to assist the surgeons and other healthcare professionals during major as well as minor surgical procedures. With the increasing demand for a unique balance of luminance of light and shadow management, the demand for shadowless surgical lights is expected to increase, and subsequently drive the market for surgical lighting in the coming years.

North America to account for largest market size during forecast period. North America is popular for holding leading music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Bumbershoot, and Electric Zoo Festival. Growing participation in music festivals and increasing urbanization have driven the entertainment lighting market in the region.

Key market players includes Signify Holding (Signify, Netherlands), OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM, Germany), Cree, Inc. (CREE, US), Ushio, Inc. (USHIO, Japan), Advanced Specialty Lighting, Inc. (Advanced Specialty Lighting, US), Getinge AB (Getinge, Sweden), Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Waldmann, Germany), Brandon Medical Co Ltd (Brandon Medical, England), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (Integra LifeSciences, US), and Steris PLC (Steris, US).

