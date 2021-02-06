Global Specialty Gases for Healthcare Market Research Report 2021
Specialty Gases for Healthcare Market 2021
Specialty Gases for Healthcare Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Medical Oxygen
- Medical Nitrous Oxide
- Medical Air
- Medical Helium
Segment by Application
- Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)
- Home Healthcare
- Universities/Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
By Company
- Air Liquide
- Linde Healthcare
- Praxair
- Air Products
- Taiyo Nippon Sanso
- Messer Group
- SOL Group
- Norco
- Air Water Inc
- Shenzhen Gaofa
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
