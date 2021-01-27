Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market: Key Players and Driving Factors Analysis

The global specialty fats and oils market accounted for US$ 13.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 26.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%.

The report “Global Specialty Fats and Oils Market, By Product (Specialty Oil and Specialty Fats), By Application (Household, Restaurant, Industrial, and Others), By Form (Dry and Liquid), By End-User (Chocolate, Confectionaries, Bakery, Infant Food, Culinary, Functional Fats, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In November 2019, BASF (Germany), Cargill, Procter & Gamble (P&G) (US), and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH (Germany) entered in a partnership under the development PPP (Public-Private Partnership). the program, to establish a certified coconut oil supply chain and improve the livelihood of coconut farmers in the Philippines and Indonesia. This would strengthen the company’s supplies for coconut oil in the countries.

In November 2020, Neste brought Bunge’s oil, fat processing plant in Rotterdam for Eur258 million.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, form, end-user, and region.

By end-user, the infant food segment is dominating with rising focus on the emerging trend of feeding infants with infant formulas and infant food lipids, which are primarily mimicked based on the composition of mother’s milk.

By region, North America dominates the global specialty fats and oils market in terms of revenue as compared to other regions. The region includes highly developed countries such as the US and Canada, with high-income populations and is continuously dominating as the fast-food sector is a growing sector in the region. Hence, industrial food producers are focusing on developing not just quality but healthy food products in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global specialty fats and oils market includes includes AAK AB, IOI Group, D&L Industries, Wilmar International, Mewah International, Cargill, Bunge, Manildra, Musim Mas, IFFCO.

