Global Spasticity Treatment Market  Growth, Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2027

Spasticity treatment market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the recent approval of drugs and emerging new market.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the spasticity treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic, ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc, Ipsen Pharma, UCB Pharma Ltd, Sanofi, INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Orient Pharma, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, MediciNova, Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Merz Pharma, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Revance Therapeutics, Inc, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc among others.

Global Spasticity Treatment Market By Therapy (Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy), Treatment (Medication, and Surgery), Drugs (Baclofen, Dantrolene Sodium, Gabapentin and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intramuscular and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Competitive Analysis:

Spasticity treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spasticity treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Outlook: Global Spasticity Treatment Market

Spasticity is a disorder of muscles, characterized by continuous contraction of muscles causing tight or stiff muscles and results in inability to control those muscles. It is thought to cause by injuries to brain or spinal cord tissues, which controls the voluntary movement. This damage results in the imbalance of signals between the nervous system and the voluntary muscles. Spasticity negatively affects muscles and joints of the limbs and is very harmful for the growing children. Symptoms include increased muscle tone, overactive reflexes, abnormal posture, spasm and clonus.

According to American Association of Neurological Surgeons, it is estimated that 12 million people are affected with spasticity worldwide. About 80 percent people with cerebral palsy (CP) and multiple sclerosis (MS) have spasticity with an estimated 400,000 and 320,000 people with some degree of CP related and MS related spasticity respectively.

Market Drivers

Increasing popularity of physical therapy in the general public is driving the market growth

Several advantages associated with physiotherapy are encouraging various hospitals to invest in a physiotherapy centers accelerating the market growth in the forecast period

Development of stimulatory devices built in with advanced technologies is boosting the market growth

Rising spending on public health programs is acting as catalyst to market growth

Increasing global healthcare expenditure is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst people about spasticity in developing nations is restraining the market growth

Time required to gain results of physical therapy is hindering the market growth

Adverse effects associated with drugs administered is hampering the market

Inadequate reimbursement and lack of availability of skilled professionals are hampering the market growth

Global Spasticity Treatment Market Scope and Market Size:

Spasticity treatment market is segmented on the basis of therapy, treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end-users. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on therapy, the spasticity treatment market is segmented as physical therapy, occupational therapy

Based on treatment, the spasticity treatment market is segmented as medication and surgery

Based on drugs, the spasticity treatment market is segmented as baclofen, dantrolene sodium, gabapentin and others

Based on the route of administration, the spasticity treatment market is segmented into oral, intramuscular and others

Based on the distribution channel, the spasticity treatment market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy

Based on end-users, the spasticity treatment market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Global Spasticity Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, Allergan received the U.S FDA approval for Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA), acetylcholine release inhibitor and neuromuscular blocking agent to treat pediatric patients (2 to 17 years of age) with upper limb spasticity. This approval will provide children and their caregivers an innovative treatment in pediatric care.

In June 2017, Ipsen Pharma received the U.S FDA approval for Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA) for the treatment of spasticity in adults. This drug is already approved for the treatment of upper limb spasticity in adults and pediatric patients with lower limb spasticity aged two and older. This approval expands clinical indication of Dysport which subsequently impact on the sales of the product.

