Global Spandex Market Size, Demands, Key Players, Sales, Price, Regional Data, Growth rate and Forecasts to 2025
Global Spandex Market
Global Spandex market research report evaluates the market size at a CAGR, by thorough analysis of the historical data for the years. The major aim of this report is to understand Spandex Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by in-depth study of market segments such as prime market players, regional divisions, product type and end-user/application industry. It also provides a relative analysis of the market dynamics.
This report describes the global market size of Spandex Market from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
Companies Covered:
Hyosung
Invista
Taekwang
Asahi Kasei
Indorama Industries Limited
Toray
Zhejiang Huafon
Yantai Tayho
ZheJiang Huahai
Xinxiang Bailu
Fujian Highsun
Hangzhou Banglian
Jiangsu Uoli
etc.
For geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026. This report cover following regions:
North America
South America
Asia & Pacific
Europe
MEA
The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For competitor segment, the report include global key players of Spandex as well as some small players. The information for each competitor include:
Company Profile
Main Business Information
SWOT Analysis
Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
Market Share
Applications Segment:
Apparel & Accessories
Household Textiles
Industrial Textiles
Others
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
Table of Contents:
CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS
CHAPTER 3 PREFACE
3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE
3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 RESEARCH METHOD
CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES
4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS
CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 DRIVERS
5.3 RESTRAINTS
5.4 OPPORTUNITIES
5.5 THREATS
CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS
6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS
6.2 Spandex ANALYSIS
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS
CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS
7.1 LATEST NEWS
7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION
7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT
7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS
CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS
8.1 EXPORT OF Spandex BY REGION
8.2 IMPORT OF Spandex BY REGION
8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE
CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Spandex MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2016-2026)
9.1 Spandex MARKET SIZE
9.2 Spandex DEMAND BY END USE
9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Spandex MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2016-2026)
10.1 Spandex MARKET SIZE
10.2 Spandex DEMAND BY END USE
10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
CHAPTER 11 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Spandex MARKET IN ASIA & PACIFIC (2016-2026)
11.1 Spandex MARKET SIZE
11.2 Spandex DEMAND BY END USE
11.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
11.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
11.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
CHAPTER 12 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Spandex MARKET IN EUROPE (2016-2026)
12.1 Spandex MARKET SIZE
12.2 Spandex DEMAND BY END USE
12.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
12.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
12.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
CHAPTER 13 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Spandex MARKET IN MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Spandex MARKET SIZE
13.2 Spandex DEMAND BY END USE
13.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
13.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
13.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
CHAPTER 14 SUMMARY FOR GLOBAL Spandex MARKET (2016-2021)
14.1 Spandex MARKET SIZE
14.2 Spandex DEMAND BY END USE
14.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
14.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE
CHAPTER 15 GLOBAL Spandex MARKET FORECAST (2021-2026)
15.1 Spandex MARKET SIZE FORECAST
15.2 Spandex DEMAND FORECAST
15.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS
15.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE FORECAST
CHAPTER 16 ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL KEY VENDORS
16.1 Hyosung
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Hyosung
16.1.4 Hyosung Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Invista
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Invista
16.2.4 Invista Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Taekwang
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Taekwang
16.3.4 Taekwang Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Asahi Kasei
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Asahi Kasei
16.4.4 Asahi Kasei Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Indorama Industries Limited
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Indorama Industries Limited
16.5.4 Indorama Industries Limited Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Toray
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Toray
16.6.4 Toray Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Zhejiang Huafon
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Zhejiang Huafon
16.7.4 Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Yantai Tayho
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Yantai Tayho
16.8.4 Yantai Tayho Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 ZheJiang Huahai
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of ZheJiang Huahai
16.9.4 ZheJiang Huahai Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 Xinxiang Bailu
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Xinxiang Bailu
16.10.4 Xinxiang Bailu Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 Fujian Highsun
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Fujian Highsun
16.11.4 Fujian Highsun Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.12 Hangzhou Banglian
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Hangzhou Banglian
16.12.4 Hangzhou Banglian Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.13 Jiangsu Uoli
16.13.1 Company Profile
16.13.2 Main Business and Spandex Information
16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of Jiangsu Uoli
16.13.4 Jiangsu Uoli Spandex Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)