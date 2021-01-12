Global Sortation Systems Market || keyplayers TGW Logistics Group GmbH, GreyOrange Pte Ltd.

The report “Global Sortation Systems Market, By Type (Post and Parcel, Airport, Food and Beverages, Retail and Pharmaceutical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.”

In May 2019, Viastore acquires majority of automation company Buck Engineering

In November 2017, Beumer has invested further in the development of its CrisBag — a fast, flexible, tote-based baggage and transport system

In October 2018, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd and Daifuku Co. Ltd concluded an agreement to form a strategic partnership aimed at establishing comprehensive logistics services over the medium to long term

Market Growth Drivers

High Demand from Logistics

Need for Reduction in Inventory and Handling Processes

Cost Savings, Labor Efficiency, and Space Constraints

Opportunities and Trends

E-Commerce to Create Remunerative Potential

End Users Inclined toward Highly Flexible and Efficient Automated Sortation Systems

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Sortation Systems Market”, By Type (Post and Parcel, Airport, Food and Beverages, Retail and Pharmaceutical), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, and region.

By type, the global market is segmented into post and parcel, airport, food and beverages, retail, and pharmaceutical

By region, North America is the fastest growing region, as North America are increasing order accuracy ranging from half a percent up to several percentage points. Businesses that automate realize a significant reduction in operational costs and a measurable increase in service levels, which have an immediate impact on overall profitability and a long-term positive effect on the market share growth

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global sortation systems market includes Daifuku Co. Ltd, Interroll Holding AG, Dematic Corp., Viastore Systems Gmbh, Muruta Machinery Ltd., Vanderlande Industries BV, Beumer Group Gmbh & Co. KG, Honeywell Intelligrated Inc., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, GreyOrange Pte Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

