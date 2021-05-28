Global Solid Phase Extraction Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026||MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, Orochem Technologies Inc., Avantor, Inc., United Chemical Technologies, ANPEL and others Global solid phase extraction market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Global Solid Phase Extraction Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026||MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, Orochem Technologies Inc., Avantor, Inc., United Chemical Technologies, ANPEL and others

An exhaustive study of the competitive landscape of the market has been provided in the Solid Phase Extraction marketing report along with the insights of the companies, financial status, trending developments, mergers, & acquisitions and SWOT analysis. This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. The report studies market risk, market overview, possible challenges, and market opportunities. This market report also makes available comprehensive statistics on important aspects such as growth drivers, challenges and industry prospects. Solid Phase Extraction business report provides market size by considering 2018 as the base year and an annual forecast until 2026 in terms of revenue (USD Million).

Global solid phase extraction market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Solid Phase Extraction Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., WATERS, MERCK & CO.,INC., 3M, S*Pure Pte Ltd, JASCO, Phenomenex Inc., Restek Corporation, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, Orochem Technologies Inc., Avantor, Inc., United Chemical Technologies, ANPEL and others

OPPORTUNITIES

Supply of SPE products at low cost

The developing countries such as South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya, Indonesia, Thailand and Argentina have high demand for the sample preparation for using solid phase extraction method. Supplying SPE products at low cost will yield higher sales in these countries.

The manufacturers of SPE designs and produce probe at very low cost but they are available at very high prices in the market. The very high margin in price results in less purchasing of the products. The products which can be available at cheaper prices can increase it sale around the globe. Therefore, it is a a great opportunity for the market to grow in the future.

GROWING DEMAND OF QUECHERS TESTING GLOBALLY

The benefit of using the quenchers is that it helps DisQueD d-SPE products has already packed centrifuged tubes having pre-packaged sorbents. The packed quenchers reduce the chances of the errors and gives accurate results. The advantage of using quenchers is decreased time spent on the sample preparation as the sorbents come pre-measured and packed, efficient and cost effective sample preparation, highly reliable, cost-efficient and high quality product in a very convenient format.

The pesticides have potential to cause toxins in human being and most of the pesticide used in agriculture gets diffused in the environment.

A test was conducted by Monitoring of Pesticide Residues at National Level in India and it founds that, out of 16,790 samples, 509 has high level of pesticides which comprises veggies, fruits, spices, rice, wheat and other food items. Also 7,591 samples were collected from various wholesale and retail markets, located in different parts of the country and analyzed by 25 laboratories and found that 221 out of 7,591 vegetables have pesticides residues above MRL.

Beverage industry showcasing new avenues due to growing demand

The rising demand of the beverage is due to increasing number of working women and nuclear families. It directly gives opportunity for the solid phase extraction market to grow as there are large number of food and other materials which requires a lot food testing, purification and quantification.

The young population, aspiring to improve their standard of living which is expected to drive the growth of the country’s growing beverages sector. Increased preference for convenience and higher instances of drinking out is giving opportunity for the market to grow in the future. Therefore, high demand of the beverage will also give opportunity SPE market to grow in the future.

Segmentation: Global Solid Phase Extraction Market

Global solid phase extraction market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into SPE cartridge, SPE disk, others. In January 2019, Shimadzu Medical Systems USA a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation acquires Core Medical Imaging, Inc. to expand their healthcare business in NA. It will provide medical products and services which help the company to expand their customer base and get good reputation within their customers. Additionally it will provide strengthen their medical business.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, environmental, food & beverage industry, biological fluids, others. In March 2019, The Tecan Group announced that an agreement was made for the acquisition of long term supplier for liquid handling pump. This acquisition was to help the company in vertically integrating the manufacturing particularly for precision-machined parts for its liquid handling pump portfolio. It will help in strengthening its manufacturing capacity and resulting profitable revenues.



