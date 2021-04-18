Global Solar Control Films Market by Type, Application and Future Analysis

The global market for solar control films is expected to be 9.4% during the forecast period by P&S Intelligence.

Since air conditioners account for significant electricity consumption, solar control films are being used to reduce the requirement for cooling. This is because solar control films reflect the heat and ultraviolet (UV) radiation of the sun that enters a room through windows, thus keeping the room cooler, which ultimately reduces the load on the AC compressor, thereby bringing down the power consumption. By blocking almost 98% of the UV radiation entering a room, these films also reduce the likelihood of premature skin aging, skin cancer, and cataracts and other eye issues.

Due to this reason, Asia-Pacific has been the largest solar control films market till now, and it will continue being so in the years to come. China and India are already two of the largest construction markets in the world, with infrastructure development also now picking pace in Malaysia, Indonesia, and other emerging countries. Moreover, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are o among the largest producers of automobiles, which are another prominent application area for solar control films. Here, these films are used for the same purposes as buildings, to decrease the interior temperature, so that the load on the AC units decreases, as does the vehicle’s fuel efficiency.

GLOBAL SOLAR CONTROL FILMS MARKET

By Type

Clear Films Dyed Films Vacuum Coated Films Safety Films Decorative Films IR Films Sputtered Films



By Application