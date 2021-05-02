Global Soil Testing Equipment Market – Analysis and Forecast (2020-2025) The global Soil Testing Equipment Market is expected to reach around USD 3.3 billion in the year 2020

The global Soil Testing Equipment Market is expected to reach around USD 3.3 billion in the year 2020 and is expected to account for a value of USD 6.2 billion by 2025, with a 10.8% CAGR from 2020. Some of the key drivers factoring to this growth in this market are the need for better farm management methods, industrialization, agricultural intensification, and the need for quicker and more accurate test results.

The rapid implementation of precision farming maximizes crop yield and profitability and tests the fertility of the soil, leachability, and nutrient movement, helping to improve soil formulation and quality. This has also allowed farmers or growers to segregate fields into zones, developing a site-specific strategy to optimize yields and minimize input costs. Thus, these variables have contributed to the development of the global market for soil testing equipment.

DRIVERS

• Equipment for soil testing helps classify possible hazardous contaminants, the degree of fertility, and soil mineral testing.

• Rapid industrialization and growth of infrastructure and growing demand for quicker and more accurate test results

• The growth of the construction and infrastructure industries, due to the rising population and rapid urbanization, is driving the market growth.

OPPORTUNITIES

• Favourable government precision farming initiatives and growing R&D activities

• To increase the market for the production of advanced and creative soil testing equipment, strict government regulations and specifications for construction materials are expected.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Based on Geography, the Soil testing equipment market is segmented into-

• North America – US, Canada

• Europe – Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC) – India, Japan, China, Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World – Middle East & Africa.

Significant growth is to be witnessed by the Asia Pacific & North America segments from the year 2020 to 2025.

From 2020 to 2025, North America, followed by the Asia Pacific, is expected to rise at high rates. The US is the North American region’s leading market. The presence of key players, increasing funds for environmental protection, and growth in organic farming are the main drivers of the market in this area. While, Asia Pacific is projected to develop at the second-fastest CAGR in the global market for soil testing equipment, with some countries offering lucrative growth opportunities in this area. In China, agricultural professionals are seeking modern farming methods for the sustainable production of agricultural yields. In the on-farm management research programs, Chinese scientists from fields such as agronomy, agro-engineering, information technology, and geography were involved. The Chinese government has made considerable efforts to encourage research into precision farming and has sponsored many projects. The growth of the global soil testing equipment industry is anticipated to be powered by these factors.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

The manufacturing companies broadly use new product developments & acquisitions as one of their main strategies for the soil testing equipment market.

Key players in the global Soil Testing Equipment market include:

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Merck Group (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

• Controls S.p.An (Italy)

• LaMotte Company (US)

• Geotechnical Testing Equipment UK Ltd (UK)

• Sun Labtek Equipments (I) Pvt. Ltd (India)

• Martin Lishman Ltd (UK)

• S.W. Cole (UK)

• Ele International (UK)

• Gilson Company Inc. (US)

• Humboldt Mfg. Co. (US)

• EIE Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxemburg)

• Alfa Testing Equipment (US)

• Matest (Italy)

• M&L Testing Equipments (Canada)

• Shambhavi Impex (India)

