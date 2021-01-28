Global Software Localization Tools Market was Valued at US$ 1007.07 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of 4.10% Over the Forecast Period – says Absolute Markets Insights

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global software localization tools market. Software localization tools help the end-users to reach a wider range of audience by providing the software in the local language. This is highly beneficial in regions such as the Baltic countries, Finland, South America, etc., where the familiarity with English is considerably lower. The pandemic has forced businesses to widen their reach by exploring new markets

Cloud-based location tools are expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the global software localization tools market. The attractive subscription packages by the end-users which do not hamper the budgets of both large as well as small and medium enterprises is expected to fuel this growth. Furthermore, the end-users needn’t have dedicated IT systems for deploying these tools, which in turn allows them to make considerable savings in terms of IT investments. Lokalise, for instance, is a cloud-based software localization tool that is available for a monthly sum of US$ 90 for the SMEs. Companies such as Daimler, BASF, Revolut, etc., are part of their clientele.

The APAC region is expected to show the highest growth in revenue till 2028 in the global software localization tools market. The higher focus on local translation in Japan and China is expected to be a major reason for the higher growth of the APAC region. Japan is also increasingly focusing on remote working teams, and greater degree of integration between the team members can be achieved through the localization of software, thus driving its growth.

Some of the players operating in the software localization tools market are Alconost Inc., Atril Solutions., Code Whale Inc., Crowdin, CSOFT International, Ltd., Lingobit Technologies, lingohub GmbH, Localize Corporation., Lokalise, Lokalise, Palex Group Inc., Phrase – Dynport GmbH, Plunet, Rex Partners Oy., SDL Group, SMARTLING., Transifex, Venga Global, Wordfast, LLC, amongst others.

