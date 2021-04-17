Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Survey Report, 2020-2027
Software-defined storage (SDS) is a marketing term for computer data storage software for policy-based provisioning and management of data storage independent of the underlying hardware. Software-defined storage typically includes a form of storage virtualization to separate the storage hardware from the software that manages it.
Major industry players' market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market research report.
Major companies analyzed in this report are:
Inspur Systems Inc.
Nutanix, Inc.
NetApp, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Infinidat Limited
Fujitsu Limited, Commvault Systems Limited
VMWare, Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.)
SCALITY INC.
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.
Hitachi Vantara Corporation
On the basis of application, the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market is segmented into:
Surveillance
Data backup and Disaster Recovery
Storage Provisioning and High Availability
Others
Market Segments by Type
SDS Server
Data Security and Compliance Software
SDS Controller Software
Data Management
Storage Hypervisor
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Software-Defined Storage(SDS) manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Software-Defined Storage(SDS)
Software-Defined Storage(SDS) industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Software-Defined Storage(SDS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
