Global Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

The Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Software-Defined Storage(SDS) companies during the forecast period.

Software-defined storage (SDS) is a marketing term for computer data storage software for policy-based provisioning and management of data storage independent of the underlying hardware. Software-defined storage typically includes a form of storage virtualization to separate the storage hardware from the software that manages it.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Inspur Systems Inc.

Nutanix, Inc.

NetApp, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infinidat Limited

Fujitsu Limited, Commvault Systems Limited

VMWare, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

SCALITY INC.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

On the basis of application, the Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market is segmented into:

Surveillance

Data backup and Disaster Recovery

Storage Provisioning and High Availability

Others

Market Segments by Type

SDS Server

Data Security and Compliance Software

SDS Controller Software

Data Management

Storage Hypervisor

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Software-Defined Storage(SDS) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Software-Defined Storage(SDS)

Software-Defined Storage(SDS) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Software-Defined Storage(SDS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Software-Defined Storage(SDS) Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Software-Defined Storage(SDS) market and related industry.

