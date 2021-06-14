Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market to flourish at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2016 – 2025, says The Insight Partners The insight Partners Research has announced the addition of the “Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Forecast, Trends Analysis &Opportunity Assessment -2025”report to their offering.

The North American region continues to dominate the global SaaS market and has more than half the slice of the market. SaaS applications like emails, HCM, web conferencing and office suites are widely used across this continent. Moreover, cloud apps for tablets, smartphones, and Chromebooks continue to drive the growth of the North American market.

SaaS is an emerging technology that is transforming traditional on-premise software systems into a modern cloud-based solution globally. Along with reduced efforts of running a process, installing and purchasing software, it also helps an organization minimize its costs and maximize its revenue. Consequently, private organizations across the world have understood the potential behind these services and come up with cloud-based services. The adoption for SaaS has today reached a point where the popularity of Big Data and IoT goes hand-in-hand with the progress of the SaaS market. Business Intelligence, predictive analysis, prediction of buying behavior of the customer all such software can be found at the SaaS vendor. The need to include Big Data and IoT as an integral part of various businesses is thus driving the SaaS market today.

The global SaaS market is classified based on the deployment model into a private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Private cloud model being relatively costlier has witnessed fewer adoptions, and the users of private cloud models are large scale industries willing to invest huge amounts. The public cloud has witnessed highest adoptions owing to the cheaper costs and interest shown by SME’s across the globe. The private cloud deployment model has witnessed fewer adoptions on account of it being relatively costlier deployment model when compared to others. On the other hand, Public cloud model with cheapest deployment cost has gained the maximum popularity across all industry verticals and various sizes. Largely, SME’s have contributed to the remarkable market share of the public cloud deployment model.

SaaS Market- Company Profiles

ADP, LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

Fujitsu Limited

Workday, Inc

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period of the SaaS market and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3%

Based on the end-user, the SMEs segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

European countries are witnessing high demand for SaaS due to the increasing demand from the industries.

Europe is the second biggest consumer in the SaaS market, compelled by wide adoptions in Western European countries such as UK, France, and Ireland. Apart from Europe and North America, APAC remains at third but is expected to outpace other regions in the near future in the adoptions of SaaS applications. With developing internet infrastructure, huge outsourced industry, and Government support, countries like India and China are to witness highest adoptions for the emerging SaaS technology. Major IT hubs housed in the European continents, the huge automotive industry in Germany and a large number of SMEs spread across the European continent have contributed towards the growth of the SaaS market in this region. The need to move from traditional methods and adopt a better way to manage respective IT infrastructures by the businesses along with well-equipped technology and internet connectivity has been the main driving force behind large adoptions of SaaS in this region.

SaaS Market Strategic Insights

The partnership and recent development were observed as the most adopted strategy in Global SaaSr Market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in SaaS Market landscape are listed below:

2016: IBM announced the acquisition of Optevia. Optevia is a privately owned Software-as-a-Service, systems Integrator specializing in Microsoft Dynamics CRM solutions. This acquisition would help IBM meet its client demand to provide with CRM SaaS solutions within the public sector.

2016: Oracle Corporation launched new SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS services to help organizations transitions to the cloud. With the help of these technologies, the business would be able to capitalize on the latest trends of Big Data, IoT and gain a competitive edge in the market. For Oracle, this creates an opportunity to increase their customer footprint.

GLOBAL SaaS MARKET- SEGMENTATION

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Applications

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Others (Business Intelligence, Compliance, Messaging and Collaboration, Web Conferencing platforms)

By End-user

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) (<1B Revenue)

Large Enterprises (>=1B Revenue)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



