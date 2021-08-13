Global Soft Tissue Repair Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Soft Tissue Repair Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global soft tissue repair market is expected to grow from $8.78 billion in 2020 to $9.26 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the rising incidence of soft tissue injuries among the growing geriatric population. The soft tissue repair market is expected to reach $13.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The soft tissue repair market consists of sales of soft tissue repair by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture soft tissue repair products. Soft tissue repair is defined as the replacement of wounded or damaged tissues with healthy tissues.

The soft tissue repair market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the soft tissue repair market are Organogenesis Inc., Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex Inc, CryoLife Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Smith & Nephew plc, C.R. Bard Inc., Athersys Inc., Medtronic Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Lifenet Health Inc., Isto Biologics, Covidien plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, LifeCell Corporation, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

The global soft tissue repair market is segmented –

1) By Product: Fixation Devices, Tissue Patch Or Mesh, Laparoscopic Instruments

2) By Application: Hernia Repair, Dural Repair, Skin Repair, Vaginal Sling Procedures, Orthopedic Repair, Dental Repair, Breast Reconstruction Repair

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes, Others

The soft tissue repair market report describes and explains the global soft tissue repair market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The soft tissue repair report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global soft tissue repair market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global soft tissue repair market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

