Global Soft Robotics Market || keyplayers Cyberdyne, and Yaskawa Electric.
The report “Global Soft Robotics Market, By Application (Human-Machine Interface and Interaction, Locomotion and Exploration, Manipulation, Medical and Surgical Applications, Rehabilitation and Wearable, and Robots), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Highlights:
- In December 2019, Soft Robotics announces transformational partnership with Fanuc to accelerate the adoption of critical automation needs across industries
- In April 2018, Rewalk Robotics launched its clinical study of the ReStore soft exo-suit system (ReStore) for the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke. This launch is aimed at offering the ReStore as a commercial product for the rehabilitation of stroke survivors worldwide
- In October 2019, BIONIK Laboratories Partners with Intelliware Development to Provide Seamless Connectivity Between InMotion™ Robotic Devices and Hospital Information Systems
|Request for Discount:-https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-discount/4161
Analyst View:
Market Growth Drivers
- Increasing need for automation
- Increasing concern in workplace safety
Opportunities and Trends
- Use of artificial intelligence
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Soft Robotics Market”, By Application (Human-Machine Interface and Interaction, Locomotion and Exploration, Manipulation, Medical and Surgical Applications, Rehabilitation and Wearable, and Robots), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, and region.
- By application, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is one of the research areas with the big potential of adopting soft robotics. This is because it overcomes the limitation of traditional MIS methods such as a low degree of freedom.
- By region, North America is expected to hold highest revenue share, owing to high concentration of market players and easy availability of proficient technical expertise.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Soft-Robotics-Market-4161
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global Soft Robotics market includes Soft Robotics Inc, Fanuc, RightHand Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Bionik Laboratories, ABB, KUKA, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne, and Yaskawa Electric.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Study Deliverables
- Study Assumptions
- Scope of the Study
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Market at Glance
- Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Investment Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
To know more
Contact Us:
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights