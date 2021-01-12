Global Soft Robotics Market || keyplayers Cyberdyne, and Yaskawa Electric.

The report “Global Soft Robotics Market, By Application (Human-Machine Interface and Interaction, Locomotion and Exploration, Manipulation, Medical and Surgical Applications, Rehabilitation and Wearable, and Robots), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In December 2019, Soft Robotics announces transformational partnership with Fanuc to accelerate the adoption of critical automation needs across industries

In April 2018, Rewalk Robotics launched its clinical study of the ReStore soft exo-suit system (ReStore) for the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke. This launch is aimed at offering the ReStore as a commercial product for the rehabilitation of stroke survivors worldwide

In October 2019, BIONIK Laboratories Partners with Intelliware Development to Provide Seamless Connectivity Between InMotion™ Robotic Devices and Hospital Information Systems

Analyst View:

Market Growth Drivers

Increasing need for automation

Increasing concern in workplace safety

Opportunities and Trends

Use of artificial intelligence

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Soft Robotics Market”, By Application (Human-Machine Interface and Interaction, Locomotion and Exploration, Manipulation, Medical and Surgical Applications, Rehabilitation and Wearable, and Robots), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, and region.

By application, minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is one of the research areas with the big potential of adopting soft robotics. This is because it overcomes the limitation of traditional MIS methods such as a low degree of freedom.

By region, North America is expected to hold highest revenue share, owing to high concentration of market players and easy availability of proficient technical expertise.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global Soft Robotics market includes Soft Robotics Inc, Fanuc, RightHand Robotics, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Bionik Laboratories, ABB, KUKA, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne, and Yaskawa Electric.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

