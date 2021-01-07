Global Sodium Formate Market 2020– Overview of Vital Industry Drivers – Perstorp, BASF SE, MKS Marmara, Alder SpA, Metafrax”, Asian Paints Limited, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Market Insights

The global Sodium Formate Market reports offer thorough information about the global industry comprising of valuable figures and stats. Moreover, the report provides records starting from the base year (2018) and stretches until the forecast period (2019-2026).

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. The data analysis present in the Sodium Formate Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

Sodium formate market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Sodium formate market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to increasing applications in animal feed additive.

The major players covered in the sodium formate market report are Perstorp, BASF SE, MKS Marmara, Alder SpA, Metafrax”, Asian Paints Limited, Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd., Zibo Ruibao Chemical Co.,Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Vertellus Holdings LLC, Acros Organics, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Sodium formate market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, sodium formate market is segmented into sodium organic salt, ammonium organic salt, zinc organic salt, and magnesium organic salt.

Based on end-use, sodium formate market is segmented into catalyst, reducing agent, manufacture of sodium hydrosulfite, intermediate for the manufacture of formic acid and oxalic acid, manufacture of N,N-dimethylformamide, de-icing agent, oilfield services, work-over fluids, and other end uses.

Sodium formate market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for sodium formate market includes aviation, food & beverage, textile, printing, oil & gas, chemical, electron, agriculture, industrial, and other applications.

Based on regions, the Sodium Formate Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

