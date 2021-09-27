Global Social Media Subscription Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global social media subscription market is expected to grow from $55.7 billion in 2019 to about $64 billion in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to boost the revenue of the subscription market as many countries are under lockdown and people are spending significant time on social media and availing several subscription options. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $103.7 billion at a CAGR of 16.8% through 2023.

The social media subscription market includes the sales of subscriptions or related services through social media in the Media industry. Subscription business generates revenue by monthly or yearly payments received from customers to continue the access for a good or a service. The companies involved in subscription market are primarily engaged in sales of subscriptions or related services to customers in social media in the form of refill, customize and membership through cash on delivery or online payment methods to customers categorised as women, men and kids.

The social media subscription market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the social media subscription market are Dollar Shave Club, Inc., Blue Apron Holding Inc, Personalized Beauty Discovery Inc. (Ipsy), The Walt Disney Company, Hello Fresh, EdgeWell Personal Care (Harry`s), PetSmart, Inc., Netflix, Flintobox, Nature Delivered Ltd (Graze), Amazon.Com, Inc

The global social media subscription market is segmented:

1) By Type: Refill, Customize, Membership

2) By Payment Mode: Cash on Delivery, Online Payments

3) By Application: Beauty & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Clothing & Fashion, Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Others

4) By End Users: Adults, Kids

The social media subscription market report describes and explains the global social media subscription market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The social media subscription report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global social media subscription market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global social media subscription market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

