Global Social Commerce Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global social commerce market is expected to grow from $449.36 billion in 2020 to $501.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The change in trend of growth of the social commerce market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The social commerce market is expected to reach $792.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

The social commerce market consists of sales of social commerce services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for promoting and selling products or services. Social commerce is the incorporation of e-commerce and social media which is used for buying or selling goods or services directly within a social media platform such as Facebook and Instagram.

The social commerce market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the social commerce market are Facebook, Pinterest, Etsy Inc., Poshmark Inc., Paypal Payments Private Limited, iQIYI, Sina Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Inc., Alibaba China Co Ltd, Fabulous, Renren Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Weibo Corporation, and Yahoo!.

The global social commerce market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Personal And Beauty Care, Apparel, Accessories, Home Products, Health Supplements, Food And Beverage, Others

2) By Device Type: Laptops And PCs, Mobiles, Others

3) By Business Model: B2C, B2B, C2C

4) By End User: Individual, Commercial

The social commerce market report describes and explains the global social commerce market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The social commerce report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global social commerce market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global social commerce market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

