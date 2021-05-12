Global  Social Casino  Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global Social Casino Market is valued at USD 7645.31 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17558.65 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 14.86 % over the forecast period.

Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Social Casino Industry Development

In the wake of the covid-19 outbreak, online gaming is picking up as a popular option for stay at home entertainment. Gaming industry has seen a significant uptick in downloads of our app and the time spent and engagement in our online games has also increased. Decreased freedom of movement, increased boredom, less opportunity to spend disposable income, and a growing desire to connect has led to more demand for online casinos.

As a general term, UK search trends showed steady growth for ‘online casino’ before its descent to a level below its pre-lockdown volume. ‘Online poker’ told a different story, with a very sharp spike followed by a sharp drop which leveled out well above the pre-lockdown volume.

Since lockdown was put into place, searches for ‘online poker’ have been surging at weekends as people look for ways to take traditional Friday or Saturday poker nights online. The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the gambling market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns and restricted domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments. Thus, trend of shifting from real casino to social casino upsurges in order to get stay connected and enjoy the habitual. The changing habits from brick and mortar to social casino will set the long run trend and will be more useful in retaining the players. The restrictions on social activities has led to more peoples go social via gaming platforms to stay engaged with friends and closed one, finds more promising- the social casino seems more engaging during COVID-19.

Recognizing the huge potential of gaming in terms of holding the attention and keeping people entertained at the same time, WHO (World Health Organization) is encouraging people to stay at home and play video games and have also joined hands with gaming companies for a global campaign #PlayApartTogether. The objective of the #PlayApartTogether is to inform and encourage gamers to follow WHO’s health guidelines by organising online events, promotions and offering rewards within their games, platforms as well as on social media networks.

This report analyses the global market for Social Casino . The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Major Players of the Social Casino Market

Zynga International Game Technology Scientific Games Corporation Caesars Entertainment Corporation Playtika Aristocrat GSN Games High 5 Games PlayStudios DoubleU Games Huuuge Games Others

Global Social Casino Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global Social Casino Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global Social Casino Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Market Segmentation

Type Casual Games Free Game Turn-based Game

Application PC Web



Free Game segment dominated the Type segment and was worth of USD 4542.03 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 10647.18 Million in 2026.

Mobile segment dominated the Application segment and was worth of USD 6147.38 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 14747.40 Million in 2026.

Market Opportunity

Rise in the acceptance by wider age group players will boost the market growth

The emergence of 5G network will bring seamless connectivity and faster communication will be the catalysis for the market growth

Unlike traditional casino, it has cross border opportunities to expand due to wider online presence

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) also offer fantastic potential for the market and will form an increased presence as social casinos continue to attempt to create a more immersive and realistic casino experience for players

Socialization opportunities are responsible for creating ‘stickier’ communities within own app and have resulted in the steady increase of daily active users (DAUs)

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global Social Casino Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global Social Casino Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Social Casino Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global Social Casino Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global Social Casino Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global Social Casino Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within Social Casino Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

