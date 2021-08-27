Global Soap And Other Detergents Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global soap and other detergents market is expected to grow from $92.56 billion in 2020 to $95.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $108.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

The soap and other detergents market consists of sales of soap and other detergents and related services for removing dirt from human skin, textiles and other solid surfaces. Soap and detergents are chemical compounds refers to surface active agents in general. These products are made from animal fats or vegetable oil and are used to clean a solid surface. Surface-active agents are categorized in four groups: anionic detergents, cationic detergents, nonionicnon-ionic detergents and ampholytic.

The soap and other detergents market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the soap and other detergents market are Procter & Gamble, Ecolab Inc, Unilever plc, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dial, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Clorox Company, Lion Corp., Johnson and Johnson, US Chemical, Ecover, FROSCH, Nafine Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., Nice Group, Nafine Chemical Industry Group, Zep Inc., The Sun Products Corporation, State Industrial Products Corporation, Akzo Nobel Spg, Oralabs, Betco Corporation, The Original Bradford Soap Works, Den-Mat Holdings, Rose Raining, Kutol Products Company, Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, James Austin Company, Piedmont Chemical Industries, Amway.

The global soap and other detergents market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Laundry Detergent, Soap, Dishwashing Detergent, Toothpaste, Others

2) By End Use: Body, Clothing, Others

3) By Application: Homecare Detergents, Industrial Soap and Detergent, Homecare Soaps, Other

The soap and other detergents market report describes and explains the global soap and other detergents market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The soap and other detergents report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global soap and other detergents market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global soap and other detergents market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

