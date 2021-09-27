Global Smartphone/Tablet Games Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global smartphone/tablet games market is expected to grow from $58.3 billion in 2019 to about $97 billion in 2020. The Covid-19 pandemic is providing an opportunity for mobile gaming and app stores to launch new games as people stay home and spend more time on their smartphones and tablets. Game downloads have increased in the last few months. Along with the young users, the technology adoption has increased even in senior citizens, which is another reason for an increased demand for games during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $130.7 billion at a CAGR of 22.4% through 2023.

Request For The Sample Of The Smartphone/Tablet Games Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3043&type=smp

The smartphone/tablet games market consists of sales of video games played on smart phones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from the in-app-purchases, in-game advertisements (such as google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net etc.), sponsorships and sales of merchandise. The market is segmented into various gaming genres such as shooting, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy and others.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Smartphone/Tablet Games Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smartphone-and-tablet-games-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The smartphone/tablet games market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the smartphone/tablet games market are Tencent Hold, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Netmarble, CyberAgent, Mixi, Zynga, Supercell, Machine Zone, King Digital Entertainment, Com2uS, Niantic, Bandai Namco, Nexon, Square Enix, Warner Bros, Pocket Games, Playrix, IGG, Miniclip, NCSOFT, Peak Games, Jam City, NetEase, Glu Mobile, Gameloft, Rovia, Ubisoft, Epic Games

The global smartphone/tablet games market is segmented:

1) By Game Type: Shooter, Action, Sports Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy, Others

2) By Application: iOS User, Android User

Read More On The Global Smartphone/Tablet Games Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smartphone-and-tablet-games-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The smartphone/tablet games market report describes and explains the global smartphone/tablet games market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smartphone/tablet games report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smartphone/tablet games market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smartphone/tablet games market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Smartphone/Tablet Games Market Characteristics Smartphone/Tablet Games Market Product Analysis Smartphone/Tablet Games Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Smartphone/Tablet Games Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model