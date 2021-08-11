Global Smart Workplace Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global smart workplace market is expected to grow from $29.39 billion in 2020 to $33.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.15%. The growth in the smart workplace market is mainly due to the emergence of smart cities and the increasing adoption of energy efficient solutions. The market is expected to reach $53.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.31%.

The smart workplace market consists of sales of technologies, services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that connect and engages the employees with their workplace. Smart workplace uses technology and networking to enable people for working better, faster, and smarter and also helps in improving productivity and collaboration between people.

The smart workplace market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the smart workplace market are Carrier, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Daikin Industries, General Electric, Philips Lumileds, Acuity Brands, LG Electronics, OSRAM, RavenWindow, Schneider, Research Frontiers, NICE Systems, SAGE Electrochromics, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc, Siemens AG, Kronos Incorporated, ATOSS Software AG, and Teem Technologies.

The global smart workplace market is segmented –

1) By Product: Smart Lights, Security Systems, Energy Management Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

2) By Office Type: Retrofit Buildings, New Construction Offices

3) By Solution: Software, Services, Managed Services

The smart workplace market report describes and explains the global smart workplace market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smart workplace report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smart workplace market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smart workplace market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

