Global Smart Water Purifier Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 17.5% by 2027 owing to Increasing Demand for Disinfection in Water and Need for Real Time Water Quality Sensing Across the Globe, says Absolute Markets Insights

The rising shortage of clean drinkable water across the globe is influencing the adoption of smart water purifiers among household and commercial facilities. For instance, according to studies, in 2018, approximately 2.1 billion people across the globe were recorded to be devoid of access to safe drinking water, out of which 289 million people were residing in the Asia Pacific region. According to World Health Organization, water borne diseases account for estimated 3.6% DALY (disability- adjusted life year) per annum and the death burden for the same is recorded to be an average 1.5 million people each year. The presence of E. coli bacteria and other waterborne viruses is incredibly high across the industrial segments in the Asia Pacific region, which is contributing to the rise in severe water borne diseases across the developing countries like China and India. For instance, according to studies, India recorded deaths of 10,738 people across the country over the five years (2013-2017) owing to water borne diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid and viral hepatitis. During the period, the country registered 69.14 cases of water borne diseases. This has led to widespread concern among individuals and accelerated the need for safe potable water, which is supplementing the growth of global smart water purifier market. Rapid urbanization coupled with increasing adoption of technologies within infrastructures of residential and commercial properties, such as construction of connected homes and smart factories across countries like United States, Canada and United Kingdom amongst others is supporting the deployment of smart water purifiers. For instance, according to studies, in 2019, the penetration of smart home technology in United States was recorded to be 69%. These technologies connect with water filters which are centrally managed with a device or application by the customer. The connected water filters enable monitoring water quality on real time basis, thereby ensuring availability of uncontaminated water to the customers. Thus, the rising investment towards incorporation of advanced technologies across sectors in developed countries is anticipated to boost the growth of smart water purifier market overt the forecast period.

The outbreak of the corona virus is expected to positively impact the global smart water purifier market. Since the spread of the virus, consumer preferences regarding what they eat and drink have experienced a massive shift and consumers are concentrated in consuming hygienic and safe food and water to prevent being affected from any diseases. This has encouraged water purifier companies to capitalize this situation and strategically invest so as to cater to the growing demand of purified water for both residential and commercial sectors. For instance, in August 2020, DrinkPrime, a pay as you use water purifier start-up based in Bangalore India, raised a funding of INR 21 Crore (US$ 2.82 Million) to expand their operations across ten cities in India and also enhance their product offering, enabling them to strengthen their position in the market. The company has launched a smart water purifier with internet of things (IoT) technologies having 7 filtration processes, which ensures availability of clean drinking water to its users on a tap. Thus, similar rising investment in the sector is expected to influence the growth of the smart water purifier market across the globe over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global smart water purifier market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across the regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Smart Water Purifier Market:

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Smart App

By Process

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Ultra-Filtration (UF)

Ultraviolet (UV)

Activated Carbon

Sediment Filter

Nanofiltration

Anti-Bacterial Filter

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

