Global Smart Water Management Market 2021: Leading Player Analysis, Global Market Size with COVID-19 Update By 2026

Global smart water management market will reach $48.69 billion by 2030, growing by 14.6% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the rising demand for quality water services, need to replace aging water infrastructure, rising digitalization of utilities sector, technological advancements in IoT, and government initiatives and regulations.

Highlighted with 64 tables and 72 figures, this 161-page report Global Smart Water Management Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Water Meters, Software and Solutions, Service), Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart water management market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

 Market Structure

 Growth Drivers

 Restraints and Challenges

 Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

 Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart water management market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Water Meters

 AMR/AMR+ Water Meters

 AMI Water Meters

Software and Solutions

 Asset Management

 Distribution Network Monitoring

 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

 Meter Data Management (MDM)

 Analytics

 Other Solutions

Service

 Managed Services

 Professional Services

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

 Residential Use

 Commercial Use

 Industrial Use

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

 APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

 North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

 South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

 MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart water management market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMDs Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The Global Smart Water Management Market report has been compiled by the best subject matter experts and market research professionals to ensure that the data in the report is obtained from the most authentic sources and the forecast is of the highest accuracy

