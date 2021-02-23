Global Smart Water Bottle Market || keyplayers Ecomo Inc, Groking Lab Limited, Hidrate Inc, HydraCoach, Inc, Moikit, OPEN-2, LLC

The report “Global Smart Water Bottle Market, By Type (Metal, Polymer, and Others), By Component (In-Built, Hardware, and Hydration Tracking Apps), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global smart water bottle market is projected to grow from US$ 14.4 Million in 2020 to US$ 109.8 Million by 2029. Increasing awareness among individuals regarding to maintain the hydration level in the body drives the global smart water bottle market. In addition, rising disposable income, coupled with health consciousness among individuals across the globe also propels the global smart water bottle market.

Key Highlights:

On March 20, 2019, The Coca-Cola Company launched the first flavored variants for its smart water bottled water brand that are strawberry blood orange, fuji apple pear and raspberry rose.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global smart water bottle market accounted for US$ 14.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 25.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, component, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the polymer segment is accounted for largest share in the global smart water bottle market, owing to bottles which are made up from polymer do not allow quick heat transfer and help to maintain the temperature of the fluid stored inside.

By component, the hydration tracking app segment is dominated in the global smart water bottle market due to it gives accurate daily intake of water and offers them to set personalized hydration goals.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel segment is dominated in the global smart water bottle market. This can be attributed to growing of online shopping and easy availability of internet connection on computers, laptops, and several other smart devices.

By region, North America smart water bottle market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global smart water bottle market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of large number of industry participants and continuous research and development in the fields of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) in counties of the region. Asia Pacific smart water bottle market is expected to fastest growing region in terms of revenue in the global smart water bottle market in the near future.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Water Bottle Market”, By Type (Metal, Polymer, and Others), By Component (In-Built, Hardware, and Hydration Tracking Apps), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global smart water bottle market include Caktus, Inc, Ecomo Inc, Groking Lab Limited, Hidrate Inc, HydraCoach, Inc, Moikit, OPEN-2, LLC, Thermos L.L.C., TRAGO, INC, and The Coca-Cola Company.

