Global Smart Socks Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027||ASICS Asia pte Ltd., Renfro Corporation, Sensoria, BSN Medical, Therafirm, SIGVARIS, SIMCAN, 3M, Veba Inc

Smart socks market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising prevalence of venous diseases has been directly impacting the growth of smart socks market.

The major players covered in the smart socks market report are Adidas AG, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Thai Socks Co. Ltd., upron, ASICS Asia pte Ltd., Renfro Corporation, Sensoria, BSN Medical, Therafirm, SIGVARIS, SIMCAN, 3M, Veba Inc., Siren, Intersocks, THORLO, Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Balega, Drymax Technologies Inc., and Under Armour, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Smart Socks Market Scope and Market Size

Smart socks market is segmented on the basis of product type, category and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, the smart socks market is segmented into step counting socks, speed tracking socks, and distance tracking socks.

Based on category, the smart socks market is segmented into men, women and kids.

Smart socks market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into online stores and offline stores.

North America dominates the smart socks market due to the rising geriatric population in the region, while Europe is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the increasing inventive and interdisciplinary technologies and products in this particular region.

