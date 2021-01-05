Global Smart Pills Market Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2027||Cerner Corporation., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, MEDTRONIC

Based on type, the smart pills market is segmented into multiparameter monitoring and single parameter monitoring.

On the basis of disease indication, the smart pills market is segmented into occult GI bleeding, Crohn’s disease, small bowel tumors, celiac disease, inherited polyposis syndromes and mental disorders.

Based on application, the smart pills market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring of cancer.

Smart pills market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospital, diagnostic centers and others.

Smart Pills Market Country Level Analysis

Smart pills market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, disease indication, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the smart pills market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the smart pills market due to favourable reimbursement scenario, FDA and other approvals for smart pills technology-based products, and increasing investments by government and other agencies, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing investments by corporate players, changing reimbursement scenario, and support for endoscopy research in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key points for analysis

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Drivers and restrains of the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Smart Pills market. Key developments in the market Market volume Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

