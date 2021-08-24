Global Smart Pills Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global smart pills market is expected to grow from $2.31 billion in 2020 to $2.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The smart pills market consists of the sales of capsule sized ingestible medical devices with a small embedded electronic product such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers. Once swallowed, the smart pill gets activated in the gut and the sensors provide information about patient’s health parameters and the effectiveness of medication leading to more optimized therapies. The market includes the sales of various ingestible smart medical devices that help in better diagnosis, patient monitoring and targeted drug delivery. The smart pills used in hospitals, diagnostic centers and research institutes are included in the market.

The smart pills market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the smart pills market are Medtronic Plc., Olympus Medical Technology, CapsoVision, Inc., Novartis AG, Proteus Pharmaceuticals, Philips Healthcare, Microchips, Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited, Given Imaging, Inc, Vitality, Boston Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, HQ, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare.

The global smart pills market is segmented –

1) By Application: Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring, Drug Delivery

2) By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Research Institute

3) By Target Area: Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Large Intestine

4) By Disease Indication: Esophageal Diseases, Colon Diseases, Small Bowel Diseases, and Others

The smart pills market report describes and explains the global smart pills market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smart pills report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smart pills market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smart pills market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

