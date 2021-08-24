Global Smart Microwave Ovens Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global smart microwave ovens market is expected grow from $1.81 billion in 2020 to $2.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%

The smart microwave oven market consists of sales of smart microwave oven and related products which include Grill Microwave Ovens, Convection Microwave Ovens, Microwave/Light-Wave Ovens and more. Smart microwave ovens are programmed to connect to smart appliances such as phone apps, phone, smart dishwashers, smart speakers and more by which instructions to oven can be given through smart phones and without the need for manual instructions. The companies engaged in manufacturing of smart microwave ovens design, manufacture and market smart microwave oven with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi-enabled, near-field communication and more technologies which enables the consumer to operate the smart device from anywhere for household and business users.

The smart microwave ovens market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the smart microwave ovens market are Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Breville USA Inc., Panasonic, GE(Haier), Sharp, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Dacor, Inc., June Life Inc., Tovala, Galanz, Midea, SANYO, Siemens, Kenmore, Emerson.

The global smart microwave ovens market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Grill Microwave Oven, Convection Microwave Oven, Microwave/Light-wave Oven, Others

2) By Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket and Supermarket, Speciality Store, Online Store, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End User: Commercial, Personal

The smart microwave ovens market report describes and explains the global smart microwave ovens market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The smart microwave ovens report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global smart microwave ovens market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global smart microwave ovens market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

