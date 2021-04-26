Global Smart Lighting Market is Expected to Reach USD 30.0 Billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 20.1% during 2020–2025 Industry Insights by Product (Lighting Control and Luminaries), by Source (Light Emitting Diode, Fluorescent Lamp, High Intensity Discharge Lamp, and Others), by Communication (Wired and Wireless), by Application (Outdoor and Indoor)

The global smart lighting market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2020-2025. The key strategy adopted by the companies operating in the smart lighting ecosystem are new product launch and existing portfolio enhancement. Globally, industry players in the smart lighting industry are leveraging market growth through the establishment of growth strategies related to organic and inorganic growth mechanisms along with the incorporation of several strategic partnerships by the key players occurring in this industry.

The indoor Communication is further sub-segmented into commercial, residential and others. Among these subcategories, residential Communications are excessively being installed in accordance with an entire house or even for a specific room. Moreover, the market for residential indoor Communications is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period in the market due to the establishment of a wireless technique.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period in the smart lighting market owing to massive growth perspective provided to the manufacturers by this region and these lighting systems are extensively being adopted by the consumers in developing their household and making it digitalized. Increasing activities pertaining to construction in Asia-Pacific is extensively contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global smart lighting market include Cree Inc., Hubbell Lighting Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Schneider Electric SA, Zumbotel Group AG, Acuity Brands Inc, Digital Lumens Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Legrand SA.

Global Smart Lighting Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Lighting Control

Luminaries

Source Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

Fluorescent Lamp

High Intensity Discharge Lamp

Others

Communication Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Wired

Wireless

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Outdoor

Indoor

Geographical Segmentation

Smart Lighting Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Source

By Communication

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Source

By Communication

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Source

By Communication

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)